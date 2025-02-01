General

Results Of Sijil Perdagangan Brunei November 2024 Examination Released

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: The results of the November 2024 Sijil Perdagangan Brunei (SPB) examination are now available.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the Ministry of Education, through the Department of Examinations, has announced that candidates who sat for the examination can obtain their result slip or certificate from the Department of Examinations Counter at the One Stop Centre, Ministry of Education. The results are accessible during working hours from Monday to Thursday, from 8 to 11 in the morning and from 1.30 to 3 in the afternoon, as well as on Saturday, from 8 to 10 in the morning.

