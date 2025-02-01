Temporary Half Road Closure at Jalan Sungai Akar and Jalan Kebangsaan



Bandar Seri Begawan: Half of the lane at Jalan Sungai Akar near Simpang 40 is temporarily closed from 5th to 18th February 2025. The Public Works Department informs that the closure starts at 6 in the evening until 6 in the morning. The closure is due to asphalt and road marking works. Road users are advised to always be cautious and obey the road signage as well as the speed limits stipulated.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the closure of half the lane at Jalan Kebangsaan is extended from Friday to Sunday. The closure is from 7:30 in the morning until works are completed. The department urges drivers to remain vigilant and adhere to the posted directions and limitations to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow during these periods.