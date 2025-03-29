Wall Street Tumbles as Fresh Data Fuels Inflation Fear



New York: Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Friday, with selloffs in Amazon, Microsoft, and other technology heavyweights. This downturn occurred after U.S. data stoked fears of weak economic growth and high inflation as the Trump administration ratchets up tariffs.

According to Radio Television Brunei, U.S. consumer spending rebounded less than expected in February while a measure of underlying prices increased the most in 13 months. These developments have raised concerns among investors about the potential for prolonged inflationary pressures and their impact on economic growth.

The technology sector, which has been a significant driver of market gains, saw substantial selloffs, contributing to the overall decline in stock prices. Investors are increasingly worried about how tariffs and inflation might affect corporate earnings and economic stability in the coming months.

The fresh data and resulting market reaction highlight the delicate balance the economy faces as it navigates tariff policies

and inflationary trends. Financial analysts are closely monitoring these developments, as they could have significant implications for future economic performance and investment strategies.