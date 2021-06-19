Following a viral audio recording of a conversation between a mother and a teacher regarding the dissatisfaction on a teacher’s ethic, the Ministry of Education would like to advise members of the public especially parents that any inquiries and complaints can be raised through proper procedures.

Any inquiries or complaints on the education services or teachers at school may be brought to the respective school leader or the Ministry of Education. Apart from that, the Ministry of Education also has various online platforms such as website and social media accounts which is opened for the public to raise any concerns and inquiries. The issues brought up will be addressed in an appropriate manner and time frame.

The Ministry of Education also emphasised that the safety and security of the school community and the Ministry are protected by law. Actions will be taken by the authority against any threat, violence, discrimination, verbal abuse or obstruction of any public servant which hinders them from their public duties. The Ministry of Education take the viral recording seriously and the matter is currently under investigation. In this regard the Ministry of Education seeks the public’s cooperation in maintaining the well-being and the good name of the school community and all parties concerned.

Source: Radio Television Brunei