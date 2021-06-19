The eCensus implementation of the Population and Housing Census BPP 2021 which will end on the 21st of June 2021 is extended until the 21st of July 2021. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, JPES, Ministry of Finance and Economy in its media release announced an additional period for filling in the eCensus which is to provide opportunities for users to complete their respective eCensus in an orderly manner.

The eCensus clinics to assist in filling out the eCensus will continue to be conducted and the latest schedule will be notified through the BPP 2021 portal at www.brucensus.gov.bn. The implementation of the Third Stage of BPP 2021 Face-to-Face Interview scheduled from the 20th of July to the 2nd of August 2021 is now postponed to the 2nd to the 29th of August 2021.

Heads of households and families who have opted for face-to-face interviews are encouraged to try out the eCensus by visiting any of the scheduled eCensus clinics, or to contact JPES directly or call the hotline as follow.

Source: Radio Television Brunei