Violating Town and Country Planning Regulations: Six Companies Fined for Ignoring Warnings



Mukim Sengkurong: Six companies have been issued compound fines for violating the Town and Country Planning (Composition of Offences) Regulations, 2018, after ignoring previous warnings from authorities. These violations include placing, using, obstructing, and displaying items in parking spaces, sidewalks, and landscaped areas, creating potentially dangerous conditions due to slipperiness and dirt.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the offences have led to reduced parking spaces, disturbances to pedestrians, and damage to landscaped areas meant to remain clean and aesthetically pleasing. These actions also detract from the beauty and aesthetic value of business areas within the country. The violations were discovered during Operasi Kemas, conducted by the Department of Town and Country Planning in Mukim Sengkurong on the 4th and 5th of February.





The fine for each offence can reach up to $500, and the companies have been granted seven days from the issuance date of the compound to settle the fines. For further inquiries, the Department of Town and Country Planning can be contacted at 820 0222.

