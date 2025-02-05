Blood Donation Campaign Collects 49 Pints of Blood at Kampung Lambak



Kampung Lambak: The public, especially the youth, is being encouraged to donate blood voluntarily to maintain adequate blood stock for patients in need. The Blood Donation Centre, part of the Department of Laboratory Services at the Ministry of Health, organized a Blood Donation Campaign at a fast food restaurant in Kampung Lambak on the morning of February 5th.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign successfully collected 49 pints of blood from 49 donors. The Blood Donation Centre requires an average of 1,200 to 1,500 pints of blood each month to effectively treat patients in need.





The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular blood donation and to ensure a stable supply for medical treatments. The Ministry of Health continues to stress the need for ongoing public participation in such campaigns to meet the monthly demand and support healthcare services across the country.

