General

Gleneagles Jerudong Park Medical Centre Hosts Chinese New Year Celebration

2 days ago


Kampung Manggis: Gleneagles Jerudong Park Medical Centre organized a Chinese New Year Celebration on the morning of February 5th. The event was designed to foster relationships among stakeholders and the staff of the centre.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was held at a business premise in Kampung Manggis. The celebration provided an opportunity for attendees to engage and strengthen their connections within the community.

2 days ago

2 days ago
