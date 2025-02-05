Temporary Lane Closures Announced for Jalan Tanjung Kudus and Jalan Lumapas



Bandar Seri Begawan: Half of the lane at Jalan Tanjung Kudus, in RPN Mangkubau, is temporarily closed starting from 5th February 2025 until 19th February 2025. The Public Works Department has announced this closure to facilitate road rehabilitation works scheduled from 8 in the morning to 10 at night.





According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to exercise extra caution and adhere to the speed limit during this period. In addition, half of the lane at Jalan Lumapas, heading towards Bandar Seri Begawan, is also closed due to ongoing landslide cleaning operations.





Motorists are urged to comply with the traffic road signs to ensure safety and minimize disruption. The Public Works Department aims to complete these essential works promptly while minimizing inconvenience to the public.

