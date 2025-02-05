Temporary Half Road Closure Announced for Sungai Gadong Bridge



Bandar Seri Begawan: Part of the road on the Sungai Gadong Bridge, specifically the slip road to Jalan Gadong near the Gadong Power Station, will be temporarily closed starting 6th February 2025. The closure is necessary to facilitate essential road repair work leading to the bridge.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Public Works Department under the Ministry of Development has confirmed that the road closure will remain in effect until the 9th of February. The closure will be enforced daily from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. Authorities are taking these measures to ensure the safety and efficiency of the repair work.





Road users are urged to exercise caution during this period. It is important for commuters to adhere to the road signs and speed limits that have been established to ensure safety and reduce the risk of accidents. The department advises planning alternative routes to avoid delays caused by the temporary closure.

