General

Majlis Sukan ABDB and DDT Share Points in Thrilling Futsal Match

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: The Majlis Sukan ABDB team and DDT ended their encounter with a shared point in a closely contested match in the Brunei Elite Futsal League, which took place on the night of February 4th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the match, held at the UBD Sports Complex, saw Majlis Sukan ABDB taking an early advantage by scoring in the third minute. They continued to assert their dominance by doubling their lead in the 14th minute. As the game progressed into the second half, DDT managed to reduce the deficit by scoring their first goal, making the score 2-1. In a dramatic turn of events, DDT equalized in the 35th minute, and the match concluded with the score tied at 2-2 until the final whistle.

