Vatican Approves Blessings for Same-Sex Couples, Clarifies Church’s Stance on Marriage

MANILA: The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has provided clarity on Pope Francis' recent decision to allow Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples. The CBCP emphasized that this move is self-explanatory and aligns with the church's teachings on marriage and mercy.

According to Philippines News Agency, CBCP President and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, in a recent advisory, referenced a specific paragraph from the Vatican's declaration. This paragraph guides ordained ministers in administering blessings to same-sex couples, suggesting that no additional guidance or regulation on the matter is necessary. Bishop David reiterated the Church's unchanged doctrine on marriage, describing it as a sacrament and an indissoluble union between one woman and one man. He stressed that the declaration does not endorse any liturgical rites or blessings that could be mistaken for marriage rites.

Further, Lingayen-Dagupan Bishop Socrates Villegas elaborated on the type of blessings same-sex couples can receive. He clarified that these would be 'blessings of mercy', which do not officially validate the couple's status nor alter the Church's long-standing teachings on marriage. Bishop Villegas explained that these blessings are a way for priests to pray for God's mercy and guidance for couples in irregular situations, including those in cohabitating relationships, non-sacramental civil marriages, divorced and remarried unions, polygamous bonds, and same-sex unions.

The Vatican's approval, announced by Pope Francis on Monday, marks a significant development in the Catholic Church's approach to pastoral care and inclusivity, while maintaining its traditional views on marriage.