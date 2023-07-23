Upcoming Get-Together Ceremony Preparations

Several preparations are underway to ensure the smooth running of the upcoming Get-Together Ceremony with Citizens and Residents in Tutong District. Held in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam's 77th Birthday Celebration, the event will take place at the Tutong Town Civic Centre Complex Field this Tuesday, 25th of July.

According to the Acting Tutong District Officer, the special performance rehearsal began since the end of May for civil servants and youth, and school students since mid-June.

Citizens and residents in Tutong District expressed their enthusiasm in meeting the beloved Monarch during the Get-Together Ceremony.

