Taipei: Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA once again made its mark on the global stage when it managed to rise to 147th position in the World University Rankings for Innovation, WURI 2026, thus placing it among the 500 most innovative universities in the world. The result was announced in the 6th HLU Annual Conference and WURI Global Rankings 2026 at a prestigious university in Taiwan. According to Radio Television Brunei, this achievement shows a significant improvement compared to the previous year when UNISSA was ranked 201st in the world. The jump of 54 positions in just one year demonstrates UNISSA's ability to drive a culture of innovation, high-impact research, and educational transformation that aligns with current needs.