ULAP Urges Local Leaders to Channel Increased Funds Towards Community Benefits

MANILA — Local government units (LGUs) across the Philippines are set to receive a significant increase in funding next year, prompting calls from the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) for responsible and community-focused spending.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has announced an 18.7 percent increase in the national tax allocation (NTA) for LGUs, which will total PHP1.03 trillion in 2025, up from PHP871.38 billion this year. This increase is a direct result of improved revenue collection in 2022, reflecting the country's economic recovery. Cua emphasized the importance of using these additional resources to enhance social services and ensure that the benefits of the country's economic gains are tangible at the community level.

Cua further noted that the calculation of the NTA is based on revenue collected three years prior, underscoring the need for LGUs to plan and execute programs that will effectively translate macroeconomic improvements into real benefits for their constituents. He urged his fellow local leaders to prioritize projects that address the immediate needs of their communities, thereby fostering a more direct connection between national economic progress and local development.