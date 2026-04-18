Bandar seri begawan: The importance of early financial planning, understanding financial responsibilities at different life stages, and adopting disciplined saving and investment habits were among those emphasised during the Financial Planning Talk organised by Kolej International Graduate Studies - IGS. With the theme, 'Mind the Gap: Financial Planning Across Generations', the talk was held in conjunction with 'The Vibe 20th Exhibition' at the said college.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event offered practical insights into managing personal finances and planning for long-term financial security. It also included knowledge-sharing and professional engagement, supporting the development of financially literate and future-ready individuals in the country. Additionally, a 'Thrift Sale' activity was held, further enhancing the community's involvement in financially savvy practices.