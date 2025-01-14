UBD and AUN Seed-Net Host Scientific Forum on Renewable Resources and Emissions



Bandar Seri Begawan: UBD and AUN Seed-Net continued the International Conference on Engineering and Advanced Materials with a Scientific Forum. Several topics were discussed during the forum, focusing on advancements and challenges in engineering and materials science.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the forum covered the technology involved in producing hydrogen and synthetic oil. Discussions also highlighted the role of renewable resources in addressing challenges such as food insecurity and environmental protection. Additionally, the forum examined the efforts of the authorities to ensure a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and maintain the cleanliness of hydrogen.

