Tourism propels economic development – Frasco

The tourism sector can always be counted upon to contribute to economic development. Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco, speaking at the 'Kasanggayahan Festival' that celebrates the founding anniversary of Sorsogon province on Sunday, said each tourism event also brings out unity and cooperation in communities. 'Kasanggayahan' translates to a life of prosperity. 'During the start of the administration of our President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., he already said that tourism is one of his priority programs dahil nakita nya kung gaano kahalaga ang turismo sa ating ekonomiya (because he saw the importance of tourism in our economy),' she said in her speech at Sorsogon Provincial Gymnasium. Sorsogon and Albay provinces are part of the three-day Philippine Experience Program (PEP), dubbed 'Experience Bicol: A Tapestry of History, Tradition and Arts.' Frasco said PEP fulfills the President's directive to spread tourism opportunities across the country's regions through cultural, heritage, and arts caravans. It also seeks to introduce tourists, both international and domestic, to Filipino food and products of local communities. 'We are grateful to the provincial government of Sorsogon for the opportunity to be introduced to the soul of Sorsogon. Through your music, your dances, your local products, delicacies including your pili, your flavors and to immerse in the warm of the heart of Sorsoganons,' she said. The PEP in Bicol is the DOT's third regional launch following the Davao Region in June and Calabarzon during the previous weekend.

Source: Philippines News Agency