Three Indonesian Labourers Reported Missing From Employers



Seria: Three Indonesians have reportedly absconded from their employers, raising concerns and prompting a search by local authorities.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the individuals in question are Rizky Anwar, aged 21, holding passport number E0593764; Hidzul Islamy, 24 years old, with passport number E7020415, and Suherman, aged 35, holding passport number E7612226. Authorities are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals to contact the Seria Police Station at 3222612, use the police hotline 993, or reach out to any nearby police station.