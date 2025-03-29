Three Individuals Fined Under Miscellaneous Offences Act at Jerudong Beach



Jerudong: Three local individuals have been issued compound fines for committing offences under the Miscellaneous Offences Act Chapter 30 in the Jerudong Beach area.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Licensing and Enforcement Division of the Brunei Muara District Office handed out the fines.





Mohammad Akif Bin Haji Roslan was fined $300, while Mohamad Azli Bin Haji Mohamad Azahari and Eisah Binti Haji Hashim were each issued compound fines of $100. The individuals have been ordered to settle the fines within seven days.





Failure to settle the fines within the stipulated time will result in the case being brought to court. If found guilty in court, the individuals could face a fine not exceeding $9,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

