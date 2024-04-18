Three Filipino Workers Die in UAE Floods

MANILA: Three overseas Filipino workers in the United Arab Emirates have died as a result of severe flooding in the region. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported these fatalities on Thursday, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased workers.

According to Philippines News Agency, two of the deaths were due to suffocation in a vehicle caught in the floods, while the third was the result of a vehicular accident during the flood. The DMW has pledged full support to the families and is coordinating relief efforts through its offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to assist the affected Filipino community.