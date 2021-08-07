The climax of the national event was the presentation of National Youth Day Awards for the year 2020 and 2021, namely the Excellent Youth Awards, Youth Services Awards, Young Youth Leader Awards and Excellent Project Award For Youth. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di- Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam presented the awards. This year the celebration focusses on digital technology, volunteerism, entrepreneurship and leadership and continues with the theme ‘Future Ready Youth’.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was greeted by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports as the Chairman of the 16th National Youth Day Celebration Executive Committee.

Also gracing the event were His Majesty’s sons and brothers,

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office;

His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik;

His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; and

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah.

The event began with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah and ‘Doa Selamat led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

In his welcoming speech, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports highlighted on the National Youth Policy and Strategy 2020 to 2035 launched in December last year.

Loyalty to Allah and the Monarch, Love for the Nation were the highlights of the ‘Ikrar Belia’ or Youth Pledge. The reading was led by Awang Muhamamd Yusof bin Haji Abdul Majid, Special Duties Officer Grade 2, Ministry of Religious Affairs. 50 youths from various fields including a differently-abled youth were involved.

His Majesty then presented the National Youth Awards 2020 and 2021.

The recipient of the Excellent Youth Award 2020 was presented to Awang Adi Salihin bin Roslan, national Wushu athlete who brought glory to the country when he won a gold medal in the SEA Games 2019 in the Philippines, as well as winning other events. Awang Adi Salihin received a Trophy, Woven Cloth, Certificate of Appreciation and $3,000.

The Youth Services Award 2020 was awarded to Awang Haji Abdul Mateen Bolkini bin Haji Ahmad, Deputy Executive Secretary General Brunei Youth Council for 2019 to 2020, Youth Leader of Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Tutong Town and founder of Tambang.bn. Awang Haji Abdul Mateen Bolkini received a Trophy, Woven Cloth, Certificate of Appreciation and $3,000.

Awang Haji Mohammad Loqman Al-Hakim bin Haji Hamdan received the Young Youth Leader Award 2020. The founder and leader of Al-Huffaz Management, this youth leader was the recipient of the Country Star of the year, ASEAN Business Award, ABA, 2020. He received a Trophy, Woven Cloth, Certificate of Appreciation and $3,000.

The recipient of the Excellent Project Award for Youth 2020 was the Big BWN Project. The Project Manager, Dayang Noorhafizah binti Haji Rashid was awarded the ‘Commonwealth Points of Light’ by Her Majesty Queen of Elizabeth Kedua. The project received a Trophy, Cerrtificate of Appreciation and the ‘C-Grant’, as well as $3,500.

The recipient of Excellent Youth Award 2021 was Dayang Chong Chin Yee, Chief Executive Officer of Memori BN Enterprise and member of Kampung Bukit Udal Consultative Council from 2017 to 2021. Dayang Chong Chin Yee received a Trophy, Woven Cloth, Certificate of Appreciation and $3,000.

Awang Muhammad Syahmi bin Halimshah, Commissioner for Public Relations and Publication, Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association received the Youth Services Award 2021. Awang Muhammad Syahmi received a Trophy, Woven Cloth, Certificate of Appreciation and $3,000.

The Young Youth Leader Award 2021 was awarded to Dayang Kwan Pei Yun. Chairperson of Seeds Brunei, Vice Chair of Brunei Amateur Dramatic Society, and Education Officer at Sekolah Tinggi Perempuan Raja Isteri. Dayang Kwan Pei Yun received a Trophy, Woven Cloth, Certificate of Appreciation and $3,000 for project development and building.

The recipient of the Excellent Project Award for Youth 2021 was HIV Awareness Programme for Peers and Youth, H.A.P.PY. Started in 2008, the project impacted hugely on youth development, particularly in HIV AIDS awareness. The project received a Trophy, the ‘C-Grant’ incentive grant and $3,500.

The National Youth Day Awards provide recognition and appreciation to youth’s contributions and movements in the country.

