This year’s Youth Day Exhibition highlights four key clusters namely Digital Economy, Economic Growth; Social Enterprises and Youth Movement; and Creative Industries and Media. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam viewed the exhibition. Accompanying His Majesty were His Majesty’s sons and brothers, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Malik, His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah. The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism; Ministry of Energy; Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications.

His Majesty launched the “MENGALINGA” Volunteer Application, to facilitate the public to be actively involved in volunteer activities.

The exhibition with the ”Informative, Engaging, Interactive and Tech Savvy” concept highlights the success and impact of efforts carried out by youths.

This year’s Youth Day celebration still maintains the theme of “Belia Siaga Masa Depan” or Future Ready Youths which stresses the balance as successors who ensures the sovereignty of the nation in the future.

Also participating in the exhibition, were the differently abled youths under the Persons with Disabilities Welfare Council.

Youths in the country continue to move forward in various fields, including entrepreneurship and volunteerism.

The exhibition also highlights the skills of youths in adapting to new technologies.

Capacity building programmes, infrastructure facilities and physical assistance are among the youth development efforts in the country.

The National Youth Day which falls on the 1st of August is the country’s recognition to the importance of youths in together driving national development efforts.

Source: Radio Television Brunei