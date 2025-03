Bandar Seri Begawan: Repair works are underway at the half road at Jame’ ‘Asr roundabout, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway until 28th March 2025.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the repair works will start from 10.30 at night to 5.30 in the morning. Road users are advised to be cautious and to comply with traffic signs and speed limits.