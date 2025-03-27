Ethical and Transparent Sales Practices Emphasized to Boost Consumer Confidence



Bandar Seri Begawan: Business and sales must be conducted in an ethical and transparent manner to boost consumer confidence. This was emphasised by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics through the Department of Consumer Affairs following routine inspections of participants of Jualan Mega Brunei, JMB 2025. During the inspection, businesses are reminded of the need to have clear and transparent sales terms and conditions to ensure that consumers are not misled or confused when making purchasing decisions.





According to Radio Television Brunei, businesses are also reminded to display prices clearly and accurately in accordance with the Cheap Sale Price Regulations and the Price Display Order under the Price Control Act, Chapter 142. Ethical and transparent business and sales practices play a vital role in boosting consumer confidence, which in turn, helps stimulate retail activity in the country. By adopting these practices, businesses can strengthen their reputation as trusted and ethical entities. The routine inspections are carried out on various types of business categories including retail stores, furniture and home decor shops, electrical goods stores, as well as fabric and textile stores throughout the country.

