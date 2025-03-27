Tithe Collection and Donation Ceremony at As-Salaam Mosque



Bandar Seri Begawan: Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei, TAIB, along with its subsidiaries, Insurans Islam TAIB Sendirian Berhad, Darussalam Holdings Sendirian Berhad, and TAIB Filling Station Sendirian Berhad, organized a ceremonial Tithe Collection handover, Khatam Al-Qur’an, and Donation Presentation at As-Salaam Mosque, Kampung Junjongan.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by several high-profile figures, including Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs and President of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, who serves as an Advisor to Perbadanan TAIB’s Board of Directors. Also present were Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Defence as Chairman of Perbadanan TAIB Board of Directors, and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, also an Advisor to the Board.





The event commenced with the presentation of a tithe amounting to $4,300,065.10 from Perbadanan TAIB to the Brunei Islamic Religious Council. This was followed by the Khatam Al-Qur’an, Takhtim, and Doa Khatam Al-Qur’an ceremonies.





The event also included a donation presentation where 12 orphans, who are family members of employees of Perbadanan TAIB and its subsidiaries, and 16 orphans from Kampung Junjongan received donations. Furthermore, donations were presented to the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans, totaling one hundred and fifty thousand dollars from Perbadanan TAIB, with additional contributions of ten thousand dollars each from Insurans Islam TAIB Family Takaful Sendirian Berhad, Insurans Islam TAIB General Takaful Sendirian Berhad, and Darussalam Holdings Sendirian Berhad.

