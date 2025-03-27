Jalinan Kasih Charity Project Brings Aid to Orphans and Asnaf Families



Beribi: In a heartfelt ceremony held recently in Beribi, 25 orphans and 12 asnaf families were the recipients of donations during the ‘Jalinan Kasih’ Charity Project. This event was organized by the Brunei Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DPPMB).

According to Radio Television Brunei, the donations were handed over by Awang Haji Abdul Hamid @ Sabli bin Haji Arsad, President of DPPMB. The project aims to fortify the relationship within the community and ensure continued support for orphans, enabling them to receive ongoing attention and care.