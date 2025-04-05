Temporary Half Lane Road Closure at Utama Berakas Flyover



Bandar Seri Begawan: Half of the lane at the slip road of Utama Berakas Flyover, Muara-Tutong Highway (Muara bound) will be temporarily closed on the 7th and 8th of April. The closure will occur from 9 at night until 5 in the afternoon and is due to asphalt resurfacing works.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to take extra caution during the closure. They are also urged to comply with the traffic road signs and adhere to the speed limit to ensure safety.