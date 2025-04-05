Belait District Da’wah Unit Office Organizes Hari Raya Visit for New Converts



Belait: The Belait District Da’wah Unit Office conducted a Hari Raya visit to several residences of new converts in the district on 5th April 2025. The visit was led by Awang Haji Muskrisman Safari bin Haji Mustapa, who serves as the Religious Development Officer and Head of the Belait District Da’wah Unit Office. The initiative aimed to foster close relations with new converts in the area.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the visit was part of the Da’wah Unit’s ongoing efforts to engage with new members of the community and provide support during the festive period. The event emphasized the importance of building a sense of belonging and community among the new converts.

