Royal Brunei Police Force Shooting Exercise Scheduled at Jalan Muara



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Royal Brunei Police Force is set to conduct a shooting exercise on Monday, 7th April 2025, at the Royal Brunei Police Force Shooting Range Complex, located in Jalan Muara. The exercise is scheduled to take place from 8 AM until 12 noon.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the public is advised not to panic and to avoid approaching the training area. Explosives will be used during the exercise, and keeping a safe distance is encouraged to prevent any undesirable incidents.

