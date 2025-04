Brunei FA Cup: DPMM FC 12-0 PKT FC

Jerudong: His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab-Rahaman, were present to watch the Brunei FA Cup football match. The match, which featured DPMM FC against Penabai Kuala Tutong Football Club, PKT FC, was held at the Jerudong Park Mini Stadium. The audience also included His Royal Highness’ children, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda Muhammad Aiman, and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Faathimah Az-Zahraa’ Raihaanul Bolkiah.





According to Radio Television Brunei, His Royal Highness’ son, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim, took on the role of captain for DPMM FC. Demonstrating impressive leadership, he led his team to a decisive 12-0 victory over PKT FC.