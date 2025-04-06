Hari Raya Strengthens Relationships



Bandar Seri Begawan: Hari Raya Aidilfitri is an opportunity for everyone to strengthen social ties with each other through open houses and offices; and the like. Doctor Haji Mohammad Shahrol Azmi bin Haji Abdul Muluk, Assistant Ra’es for Student and Alumni Affairs at Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, shared the benefits of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in strengthening social ties in Brunei Darussalam.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Assistant Ra’es also reminded on the importance of strengthening relationships between families.

