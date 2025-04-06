Open House a Symbol of Multiracial Unity



Bandar Seri Begawan: Hari Raya Aidilfitri in the country is still lively even though Syawal has already entered its second week. The practice of open houses also begins at this time, after visiting parents’ homes and close family. An open house is not just about welcoming invited guests, it is also hoped to further strengthen relationships between relatives and close friends.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the open house fosters the spirit of unity among various races in the country. The invitation is not only to Muslims but also to various communities. The concept symbolizes the beauty of Islam which does not limit the celebration for Muslims only but also attracts people of various religions and cultures to share the great day and joy of Muslims.





A variety of traditional and modern dishes are synonymous with open houses, and are in fact one of the attractive factors in the concept of visiting open houses.





The unique practice of open houses is always eagerly awaited during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and has become a culture from decades ago. Although it has not been a tradition during the past, its benefits have become a practice, by bringing close relatives closer and connecting those who are far away.

