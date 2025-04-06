Importance of History in Nation’s Development



Bandar Seri Begawan: Five new books and a ‘Wahana Sejarah’ magazine have been published by the Brunei History Centre to emphasize the significance of history in the nation’s development and progress. The publications aim to enlighten the citizens and residents of Brunei about the crucial role that historical awareness plays in shaping the future of the nation and its people.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the newly released works include titles such as ‘Aspirasi Negara: Mahkota Bangsa, Jilid I; Kampung Ayer: Warisan Bangsa Brunei; Sultan-Sultan Brunei: Sebuah Biografi Ringkas; Castillian War; and Sultan Bolkiah’ in English, along with ‘Wahana Sejarah 2’. These resources are intended to serve as valuable references for researchers delving into Brunei’s historical narrative.





The book ‘Aspirasi Negara: Mahkota Bangsa’ was penned by Doctor Haji Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, Head of the Brunei History Centre. It chronicles Brunei Darussalam’s historical journey, reflecting Melayong’s perspectives, ideas, and experiences in maintaining the values inherent in the Malay Islamic Monarchy’s philosophy. The objectives behind these publications were also shared, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of the nation’s historical identity and encourage its preservation for future generations.

