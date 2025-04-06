Brunei Flavoured Biltong Now Available in Local Markets



Bandar Seri Begawan: African Biltong, previously exclusive to Africa, has made its debut in Brunei’s market.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the local company ‘Biltongbros’ has introduced a version of Biltong infused with Bruneian flavors.





The owner of ‘Biltongbros’ was inspired to create this local variant after experiencing the original Biltong during a visit to South Africa. By retaining the original ingredients, the company has crafted four distinct flavors that cater to the local palate. The manufacturing process of the Biltong emphasizes cleanliness, ensuring high-quality production.





Initially producing 200 packs a week, Biltongbros plans to increase production to satisfy the growing demand in the local market.

