Entrepreneur Launches Relaxing Concept Cafe in Tutong District



Tutong: ‘Bejarih Bekarih Belurih’ became the inspiration for an entrepreneur from Tutong District to run a cafe with a relaxing concept. The cafe combines modern taste and serves traditional ‘kuih-muih’.

According to Radio Television Brunei, started operating last year, Tamu Café is located in the Bukit Bendera Commercial Building, Tutong Town and is owned by Dayang Hajah Aziyati binti Haji Ibrahim, an engineer at a private company. For her, venturing into the business field is a deep interest.

With a concept that combines modern and traditional taste, Tamu Cafe not only provides meals, but also supports the local community.