Tutong: Half of the lane at the Sungai Tutong Bridge, Tutong-Belait Highway, Muara Bound will be temporarily closed on the 8th and 9th of February. The Public Works Department announced that the closure from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon is to enable bridge repair works.





According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to take extra caution as well as comply with traffic road signs and speed limit.