Road Repair Works Planned for Sultan Haji Omar Áli Saifuddien Bridge



Bandar Seri Begawan: Road repair works along the Sultan Haji Omar Áli Saifuddien Bridge, affecting both the Temburong District and Brunei Muara District, are scheduled to take place from February 7th to February 10th. The repair activities will occur daily from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM, during which a road diversion will be in place to manage traffic flow.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are urged to exercise extra caution during this period. They are also advised to adhere strictly to the traffic signs and speed limits to ensure their safety and the smooth progress of the repair works.