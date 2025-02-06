World Scout Membership Badges Awarded to UNISSA Rover Scouts Crew



Bandar Seri Begawan: 19 members of the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA Rover Scouts Crew 1102, received the World Scouts membership badge, Scouts scarves, Rover Scouts epaulets, Messengers of Peace Badge, and Rover Skill Scouts Badges during a special presentation ceremony. The event marked their successful completion of the Self-Identity Skill Course, an initiative aimed at cultivating quality members within the UNISSA Rover Scouts.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the badges were presented by Doctor Supri bin Haji Sudin, who serves as the Director of the Centre for Promotion of Knowledge and Language at UNISSA. The presentation ceremony was held at the university’s premises and recognized the achievements of the 6th intake of the Rover Scouts, who are enrolled for the August/November semester extending through January 2025.

