Tawakal MPK Kilanas Bazaar Opens with Over 50 Booths



Berakas: The Kilanas Village Consultative Council, in collaboration with the Brunei Muara District Office, is currently hosting the 3rd Tawakal MPK Kilanas Bazaar. The event is being held over four days at Dewan Muhibbah, Lapangan Terbang Lama in Berakas.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the bazaar features more than 50 sales booths catering to small and medium entrepreneurs, as well as members of the Kilanas Village Consultative Council (MPK). These booths are showcasing products as part of the One Village One Product initiative, also known as 1K1P. A portion of the sales proceeds from the bazaar will be donated to the Humanitarian Fund for Palestinians in Gaza.





The bazaar is open to the public daily from 7:30 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon, providing an opportunity for visitors to explore a variety of local products and contribute to a charitable cause.

