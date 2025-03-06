Tadarus Al-Qur’an Opening Ceremony Held at Brunei International Airport



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC), along with its departments and affiliated authorities, organized a Tadarus Al-Qur’an Opening Ceremony in conjunction with the month of Ramadan. The event was held at the surau of Brunei International Airport on the afternoon of 6th March.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony commenced with the reading of surah Al-Fatihah, led by Haji Mohammad Salihin bin Haji Aspar, who serves as the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Transport. This was followed by the recitation of verses from the Al-Qur’an and the Doa Selamat. The Department of Civil Aviation was responsible for conducting the ceremony.