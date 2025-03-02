General

Tadarus Al-Qur’an Ceremony Commences Nationwide

Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the Department of Mosque Affairs, the Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Takmir Committee, and Radio Television Brunei, initiated the Opening Ceremony of Tadarus Al-Qur’an for mosques, surau, and religious halls across the nation on the night of 1st March.



According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs, led the recital of Surah Al-Fatihah. The ceremony continued with Tadabbur Al-Qur’an, and the participants began the Tadarus Al-Qur’an with the recitation of Surah Al-Baqarah.

