Implementation of Seasonal Maximum Price Setting



Bandar Seri Begawan: Seven categories of selected food items are to be price-controlled throughout Ramadhan until the first week of Syawal 1446 Hijrah. The implementation of the Seasonal Maximum Price Setting aims to maintain affordability and accessibility of essential food items during the festive season.





According to Radio Television Brunei, this measure is part of an annual initiative aimed at ensuring that consumers have access to essential food items at reasonable prices during the festive period. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (DEPS) and the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.





Consumers are encouraged to utilize the PenggunaBijak mobile app to compare prices, explore options, and consider substitutions. Additionally, the app provides a platform for consumers to report any violations of the price control measures to DEPS. Reports can also be made via Talian Darussalam 123, and should be accompanied by supporting documents such as payment receipts and photos.

