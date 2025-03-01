Tadabbur Surah Al-Fatihah Programme Held at Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque



Sengkurong: The Tadabbur Surah Al-Fatihah programme, aimed at training students to memorise and internalise the translation of Surah Al-Fatihah, was successfully held at Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque in Sengkurong.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was organised by the Mosque Affairs Department through the Imarah Division, in collaboration with several selected Mosque Takmir Committees. The programme’s primary goal was to shape children, especially those enrolled in Al-Qur’an and Muqaddam Classes, to become proficient in reading and understanding Surah Al-Fatihah correctly and smoothly.





The initiative is part of a broader effort to instill a deeper understanding of the Quran among young students, encouraging them to develop a strong spiritual foundation. Through this programme, organisers hope to foster a generation of individuals who can not only recite but also comprehend the meanings and teachings of Surah Al-Fatihah.

