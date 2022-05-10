Improves Access to Critical Rodent Models for Researchers in India

RENSSELAER, N.Y., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, has appointed Nomura Siam International Co., Ltd (NSI), an established distributor of laboratory animals and related products, as its preferred distributor in India.

India makes a significant contribution to global pharmaceutical and vaccine production, and its pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development is expected to grow over the next decade. To support this growth, scientists in India need advanced mouse and rat models for pharmacology studies and toxicology and drug safety assessment. Research across all therapeutic areas requires genetically engineered models (GEMs). Additionally, mice with humanized immune systems are critical for immuno-oncology and other applications.

Taconic’s portfolio comprises nearly 4,700 mouse and rat models, including widely used standard strains, immunodeficient models, and exclusive GEMs. Taconic is also a global leader in humanized immune system mouse generation. Taconic’s industry-leading quality systems, genetic integrity, and globally harmonized animal health standards promote research reproducibility while its flexible approach to licensing reduces barriers to accessing valuable GEMs.

Based in Thailand, NSI is known for its focus on quality and customer service. The company’s new agreement with Taconic significantly increases preclinical researchers’ access to GEMs in India and allows NSI to offer this market a full spectrum of solutions.

“To date, rodent model selection and availability has been somewhat limited in India. We believe this partnership will provide India’s growing pharmaceutical industry access to the most sophisticated and high-quality animal models available globally,” said Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial products at Taconic. “We truly believe this partnership will support Taconic’s desire to accelerate new life-saving therapeutics for the global community.”

“Taconic’s portfolio of sophisticated mouse models fills a major gap in the Indian market,” said Taiichiro Kamiya, president of NSI. “By our frequent information sharing, and the improvement of logistic process, we will provide faster and easier access to GEMs for Indian users.”

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates service laboratories and breeding facilities in the US and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia, and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

About Nomura Siam International Co. Ltd. (NSI)

Nomura Siam International Co. Ltd., based in Bangkok, Thailand, was jointly established in 2012 by CLEA Japan, Inc. and Nomura Jimusho, Inc. as a comprehensive provider for the laboratory animal field. As a one-stop service supplier, NSI not only sells laboratory animals but also handles a wide range of related products, including equipment for breeding, conducting experiments, and environmental enrichment, as well as consulting services for preclinical research and laboratory animal facility design.

