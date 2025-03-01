Sustainable Development Strategy Unveiled by Finance Minister



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy has detailed the new budget theme, which focuses on enhancing public well-being and productivity, fostering sustainable economic diversification, and developing dynamic human capital. The theme serves as a strategic guide to ensure optimal use of national resources by emphasizing sustainable and exclusive development aimed at building a resilient economy and maintaining citizen welfare.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Minister outlined initiatives and projects designed to stimulate economic growth, diversify the economic sector, and enhance the business environment to attract quality investments, including those from government-linked companies (GLCs). These efforts are deemed essential for establishing a quality government for citizens, particularly in the private sector.

