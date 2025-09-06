Sunat Lunar Eclipse Prayer Scheduled for Full Lunar Eclipse in Brunei Darussalam

Brunei darussalam: Brunei Darussalam will witness a Full Lunar Eclipse on Monday, with the phenomenon occurring from 12:27 midnight to 3:56 in the morning.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, through the Mosque Affairs Department, will organise a Sunat Lunar Eclipse Prayer at all mosques, suraus, and religious halls nationwide. The prayer is set to begin at 2:12 in the morning, with the main focus at Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque. Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the Sunat Lunar Eclipse Prayer during this celestial event.