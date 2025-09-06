TB Screening for Temburong District Announced by Health Ministry

Temburong: The Department of Environmental Health Services, Ministry of Health, will initiate Tuberculosis (TB) screening beginning on Monday, 8th of September 2025, at Pengiran Isteri Hajjah Mariam Hospital in Temburong.

According to Radio Television Brunei, individuals eligible for active TB screening include those aged 65 and above, individuals with high blood sugar, and those undergoing dialysis treatment. This TB screening effort aligns with the ‘WHO Strategy to End TB’ Plan, which was launched in 2014, aiming for the complete eradication of the TB epidemic by 2035.

For further information, individuals are encouraged to visit the Ministry of Health’s website, follow their Instagram page, call Talian Darussalam at 123, or contact the TB Coordination Unit at the Temburong District Health Office by dialing 522 1280.