CAPEU Board of Directors’ Meeting Concludes in Manila

Manila: The Consortium of Asia-Pacific Education Universities (CAPEU) recently held its Board of Directors’ Meeting, 7th Annual General Meeting, and the International Conference on Education Futures (ICEF) 2025 in Manila, Republic of The Philippines. The events were conducted by the Philippines Normal University, bringing together educational leaders and representatives from member institutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Associate Professor Doctor Abdul Nasir bin Haji Abdul Rani, Ra’es of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers’ University College (KUPU SB), represented his institution at the meeting. A significant outcome of the gathering was the confirmation of ‘Mahasarakham University’ in Thailand as the host for the next meeting. CAPEU, established in April 2013, serves as a pivotal platform for its members to enhance, promote, and consolidate international educational networks and collaborations.