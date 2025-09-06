Festive Stages Come Alive for 79th Royal Birthday Celebration

Bandar seri begawan: Festive stages across the nation came alive as part of the celebrations for the 79th Royal Birthday on the night of September 5th. In the capital, a Tausyeh performance organized by the Ad-Durrani group aimed to inspire the youth to engage actively in the art of tausyeh.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Tutong District’s festive stage was brightened by a ‘Majlis Mawlid Senegara Brunei Darussalam Berselawat’ performance, organized by Al-Busyra Islamic Event Management. These celebrations highlighted the rich cultural traditions and spiritual heritage of the region.

In the Temburong District, the festivities featured Tausyeh and Nasyid Harmoni performances by the Harakatul Adzkia and Knightsica groups. These performances showcased the vibrant artistic expressions that are an integral part of the nation’s cultural landscape.